DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

