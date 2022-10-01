DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 7,329 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 697,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

