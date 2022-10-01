Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,418 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

