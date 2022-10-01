Veriti Management LLC Sells 16,062 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 245,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 214,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,378 shares in the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

