Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,197 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 10.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE:EC opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.59. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

