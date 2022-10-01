Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Position Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

