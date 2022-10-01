Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ManTech International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $669.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

