Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Buys 4,132 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $87,391.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,063,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,798,629.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $383.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

