Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

