Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE IMO opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

