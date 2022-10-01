Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE IMO opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
