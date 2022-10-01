Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

CPF opened at $20.69 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $566.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

