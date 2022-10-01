HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Cut to GBX 590 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $617.71.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HSBC opened at $26.07 on Friday. HSBC has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.50.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.