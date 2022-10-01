Bank of America Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $127.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

