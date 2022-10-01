NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.27.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 65,154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NOV by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NOV by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

