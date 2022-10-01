Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.29.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

