Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Buys C$19,711.50 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud acquired 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.73 per share, with a total value of C$19,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,519.45.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
TSE WDO opened at C$9.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.76. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$16.77.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.
