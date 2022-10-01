Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Buys C$19,711.50 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud acquired 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.73 per share, with a total value of C$19,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,519.45.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

TSE WDO opened at C$9.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.76. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$16.77.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wesdome Gold Mines

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDO. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.44.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.