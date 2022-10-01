BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Michel Léonard Acquires 7,500 Shares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) Director Michel Léonard bought 7,500 shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.18 per share, with a total value of C$23,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,879 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,983.46.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE BTB.UN opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTB.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.60 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.