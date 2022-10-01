Robert (Bob) Prosser Purchases 416,666 Shares of Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited (ASX:PET) Stock

Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited (ASX:PET – Get Rating) insider Robert (Bob) Prosser acquired 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.96 ($17,482.49).

Phoslock Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 10.55.

About Phoslock Environmental Technologies

Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited engages in the design, engineering, and project implementation solutions for water related projects and water treatment products. It offers Phoslock, a formulation of bentonite lanthanum that removes excess phosphate from the water; and Zeolite that is applied to heavily polluted water to bind nitrogen.

