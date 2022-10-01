Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases $28,135.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $16.22 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

