Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 44.6% in September

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Security National Financial in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $6.35 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

