Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 44.6% in September

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Security National Financial in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $6.35 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
