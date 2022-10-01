Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Up 82.4% in September

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 806,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFG. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MFG opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

