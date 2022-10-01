Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Up 82.4% in September

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 806,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on MFG. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.