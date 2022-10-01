Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Grows By 44.7%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,056.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

