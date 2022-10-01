Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Grows By 44.7%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,056.0 days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.