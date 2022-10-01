Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.07.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $5.74 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $12,038,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 801,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

