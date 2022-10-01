Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 381.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,797,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $29.52 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Barclays decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

