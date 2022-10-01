Man Group (LON:EMG) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 293.50 ($3.55).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 224.10 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 243.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

