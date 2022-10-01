Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 130,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 86,377 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 128,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 334,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $85,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

