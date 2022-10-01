Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.39.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.38.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

