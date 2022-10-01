Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.96.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 406.57% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 308.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 56,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.