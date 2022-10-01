Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Biogen stock opened at $267.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $290.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.47 and its 200-day moving average is $208.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

