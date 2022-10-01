Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $321.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.00 on Wednesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $290.76. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $153,111,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 164.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

