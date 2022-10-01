Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.