Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $109.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.74.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

