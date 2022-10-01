Barrington Research Trims TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $98.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $81.06 and a 12 month high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.