Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Owlet to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Owlet Stock Down 7.8 %
Owlet stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Owlet has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.78.
Institutional Trading of Owlet
About Owlet
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owlet (OWLT)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.