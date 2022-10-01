Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Owlet to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Owlet stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Owlet has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWLT. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owlet by 73.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,939 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the first quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owlet by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 165,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owlet by 90.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 108,470 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

