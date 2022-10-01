Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $798.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.78.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

