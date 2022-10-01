Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $69.98 on Friday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.