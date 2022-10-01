Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Increased to €202.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.01.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

