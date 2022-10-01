Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.88.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after purchasing an additional 276,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.