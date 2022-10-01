Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.17 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

