Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 807 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Cowa LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9,911.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 589,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 583,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 718.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 488,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5,976.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 376,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 206,093 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.