Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $133,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,304 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.