Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 640 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

