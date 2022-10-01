Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

