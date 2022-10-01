iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Position Cut by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,078,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,477,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,783,000 after buying an additional 60,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $75.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.