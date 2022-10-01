Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,408 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 511,656 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of AR opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

