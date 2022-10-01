Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,526,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.28. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.