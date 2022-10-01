Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 189.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $210.59 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.