Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $203.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.36.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

