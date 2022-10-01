Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 13,472 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $27.30 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

