Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

